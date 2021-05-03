Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,425 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.04 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

