NIX (NIX) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and approximately $114,427.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,473.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.77 or 0.05917702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.26 or 0.00503417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $958.90 or 0.01728568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00711522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00622061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00093471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00428341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004466 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,068,658 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

