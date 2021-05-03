Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $749,030.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nkarta by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 152,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

