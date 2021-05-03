Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOAH stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. Noah has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

