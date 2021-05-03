Nocturne Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Quiet Period Set To End on May 10th

Nocturne Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Nocturne Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:MBTCU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

In other news, CFO Ka Seng Ao purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

