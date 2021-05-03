NOIA Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.00890557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,738.75 or 0.10009825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00099786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047116 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.