Noir (NOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $780,567.65

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 88% higher against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $780,567.65 and approximately $1,278.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00329672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,469,841 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

