Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $786,717.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

