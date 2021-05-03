Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 60,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

