Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 60,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.