Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

NYSE NSC opened at $279.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

