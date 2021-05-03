Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cognex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Cognex by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 123,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 2,792.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

