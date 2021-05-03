Northcoast Research Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC opened at $323.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.67. Generac has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

