Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.87

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.87 and last traded at $114.67, with a volume of 842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.