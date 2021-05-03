NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.37-0.39 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.37-$0.39 EPS.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

