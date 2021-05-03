nOS (NOS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00278627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.24 or 0.01175780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00734504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.33 or 0.99853820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.