NOW Token Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. NOW Token has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $1,447.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOW Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00280391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01181058 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00734478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.57 or 0.99763286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOW Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOW Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.