Nuance Communications (NUAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Nuance Communications to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUAN opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

