Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $57.50 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

