Numeraire Achieves Market Capitalization of $349.23 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Numeraire has a total market cap of $349.23 million and approximately $42.26 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $71.10 or 0.00125126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.00899450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.86 or 0.10313690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00101329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047337 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

