Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. 1,224,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,728. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

