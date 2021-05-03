NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $823.72 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $129.17 or 0.00225334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $823.72 million and $36,583.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

