NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,735 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $111,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

