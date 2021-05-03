nYFI Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, nYFI has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $353,175.59 and $30,195.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.