Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $766,326.24 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,529,238.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.07. 805,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.