Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 773,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,267,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,697,298. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

