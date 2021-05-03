Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.94

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 2335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,416,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

