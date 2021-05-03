Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Update

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,250. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

