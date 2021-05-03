Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

