Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $613.87 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $613.87 million and $106.14 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.