Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $613.87 million and $106.14 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

