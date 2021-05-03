OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCANF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.