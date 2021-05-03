Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.74. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

