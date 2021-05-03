Odyssey Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $700,314.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

