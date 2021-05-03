OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, OKB has traded 126.9% higher against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $39.36 or 0.00069257 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $1.52 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.00899450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.86 or 0.10313690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00101329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047337 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.