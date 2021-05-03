Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is LifePro Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 5.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Okta worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $269.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.75. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

