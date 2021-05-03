Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.25

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.25 and last traded at $259.53, with a volume of 1126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

