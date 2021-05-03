Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.83.
Old Mutual Company Profile
