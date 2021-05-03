Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.83.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.