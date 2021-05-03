Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

OLN stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.