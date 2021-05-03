Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $43.03 on Monday. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after buying an additional 12,354,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 7,604.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,895,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Olin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,623,000 after buying an additional 198,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $174,467,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.