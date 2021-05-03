Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $83.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

