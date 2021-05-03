ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

