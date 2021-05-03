ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.53. 748,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,038. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

