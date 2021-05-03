ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.680-3.920 EPS.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

