ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.680-3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $80.58. 294,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

