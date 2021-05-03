ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.680-3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $80.58. 294,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
