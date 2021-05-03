OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OneWater Marine traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 87,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $816.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.