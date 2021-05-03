Opacity Price Up 51.8% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $23.49 million and approximately $932,627.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

