Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

COMP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.10. 1,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,958. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

