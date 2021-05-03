Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.83) EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.67 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,373,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

