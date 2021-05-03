Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 251,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

